    Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the Skirball Fire burned along the 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and homes were on fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the Skirball Fire burned along the 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and homes were on fire. Instagram/raw__g via Storyful
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the Skirball Fire burned along the 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and homes were on fire. Instagram/raw__g via Storyful

Local

Area Cal Fire crews sent to help Southern California

By Kelly Rausch

krausch@sierrastar.com

December 07, 2017 02:54 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

As Southern California continues to burn, area Cal Fire crews have become apart of a fast moving game of chess to insure enough resources remain at home and firefighters down south have a fighting chance.

On Dec.5, Madera, Mariposa, and Merced counties sent two engine strike teams, one crew strike team and numerous personnel ranging from EMTs to communication officers.

Each engine strike team is made up of five engines and 16 firefighters totaling more than 30 local members. A crew strike team is made up of two Fire Captains and up to 30 inmates.

They are fighting multiple fires and remain down south indefinitely.

Southern California has been hit hard by four major wildland fires, the first one igniting on Dec. 4, and are now stretching through Venture and Los Angeles counties. There has been no reprieve from the Santa Ana winds which, at times, have clock in between 50 - 70 mph.

Tens of thousands were evacuated from communities ranging from Bel Air to Carpenteria and as of Thursday morning over 100,000 acres burned across both counties.

Countless homes have been threatened and hundreds of structures have burned. The Skirball Fire threatened Los Angeles’ J Paul Getty Museum.

Both the 405 freeway and U.S. 101 have been intermittently closed due to fire threat and public safety.

Below is Cal Fire’s Fire Summary report for Thursday, Dec. 7.

Thomas Fire, Ventura County

Santa Paula

• 96,000 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 15,000 homes threatened, over 88,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 (Derum) assigned

Creek Fire, Los Angeles County

Kagel Canyon

• 12,605 acres, 10% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• Over 99,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 (Bravo) assigned

Rye Fire, Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita

• 7,000 acres, 15% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

• 5,420 homes threatened, 2,000 residents evacuated

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 (Estes) assigned

Skirball Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Brentwood

• 475 acres, 5% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in effect

