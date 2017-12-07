Area Cal Fire crews sent to help Southern California

More Videos 0:44 Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. Pause 1:31 See a trailer for a new, Central Valley-focused real estate show 1:35 Video shows pair pocketing bottles of vitamins at Sprouts in Clovis. Do you know them? 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:00 First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 2:11 Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 1:31 Firefighters battling Southern California wildfires now must deal with 'purple wind' 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:43 Will local MMA fighter Alex Perez have nerves in his UFC debut in Fresno? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the Skirball Fire burned along the 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 a.m. and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and homes were on fire.

