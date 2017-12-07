Amended complaint in Madera Tackle Box murder

Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn has filed additional special allegations against defendant Amritraj Singh Athwal for the Nov. 13 murder of Tackle Box store clerk Dharampreet Singh Jassar in Madera.
Athwal was arraigned the morning of Dec. 7 on the amended complaint in Department 23 of the Madera Superior Court.
The effect of these additional special allegations increases the potential penalties for Athwal to life, without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.
“We do not take capital cases lightly, however, based upon the facts that have been reported to us from law enforcement, we believe that either life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, is the appropriate sentence in this case,” Linn said.
The case is currently set for preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.
Madera County District Attorney’s Office
