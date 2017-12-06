Yosemite High winter sports schedule

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL
12/8 at Minarets - 7 p.m.
12/13 TBA Dinuba Tournament at YHS - 7 p.m.
12/22 McLane at YHS- 7 p.m.
12/27 TBA San Diego Tournament
1/3 Mission Oak at YHS - 7:30 p.m.
1/5 at Firebaugh - 6 p.m.
1/9/ at Mariposa - 7:30 p.m.
1/12 at Sierra -7:30 p.m.
1/15 TBA
1/17 at Liberty - 6:30 p.m.
1/19 at Washington Union - 7:30 p.m.
1/31 Sierra at YHS- 6:30 p.m.
2/2 Liberty at YHS - 7:30 p.m.
2/7 Washington Union at YHS -7:30 pm.
2/9 7:30 PM at Chowchilla - 6:30 p.m.
2/14 at Kerman HS - 7:30 p.m.
Games from 12/8 to 12/22 start at 7 p.m.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL
12/13 at TBA Madera Tournament
12/27 at TBA San Diego Prep Classic
1/4 TBA Multiple Opponents at YHS
1/12 at Sierra - 6 p.m.
1/16 at Liberty HS - 6:30 p.m.
1/19/ at Washington Union - 6 p.m.
1/23 Chowchilla at YHS - 6:30 p.m.
1/26 Kerman at YHS - 6 p.m.
1/30 at Sierra - 6:30 p.m.
2/2 Liberty at YHS - 6 p.m.
2/6 at Chowchilla Union - 6:30 p.m.
2/13 at Kerman - 6:30 p.m.
BOYS VARSITY SOCCER
12/6 vs Fresno At YHS
12/7 at Dos Palos
12/8 TBA
12/9 TBA
12/12 Hoover at YHS
12/13 San Joaquin Memorial at YHS
12/19 Minarets at YHS
12/22 Immanuel at YHS
1/3 at Roosevelt - 12 p.m.
1/5 Firebaugh at YHS
1/10 at Kerman HS
1/12 Sierra at YHS
1/17 at Liberty 01/19 at Washington Union
1/24 Chowchilla at YHS
1/26 Kerman at YHS
1/31 at Sierra
2/2 Liberty at YHS
2/05 Washington Union at YHS
2/7 at Chowchilla
2/12 TBA
12/6- 1/5 games start at 5 p.m.. 1/10-2/7 games start at 6 p.m..
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER
12/7 McLane at YHS - 5 p.m.
12/15 Selma at YHS - 5 p.m.
12/22 Immanuel at YHS - 4 p.m.
1/2 Caruthers at YHS - 6 p.m.
1/4 Sunnyside at YHS
1/10 Fowler at YHS- 3 p.m.
1/12 at Sierra
1/17 Liberty at YHS
1/19 Washington Union at YHS
1/24 at Chowchilla
1/26 Kerman at YHS
1/31 Sierra at YHS
2/2 at Liberty
2/5 at Washington Union
2/7 Chowchilla at YHS
2/12 TBA
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. Unless denoted otherwise.
BOYS VARSITY WRESTLING
1/11 Three Way Match at Liberty
1/18 Three Way Match at Washington Union
1/25 TBA at YHS
2/1 at Sierra
2/9 NSL Championships TBA -11 a.m.
All matches unless denoted otherwise start at 5:00 p.m.
NOTE: JV games are played before most Varsity games. For exact times visit www.yosemiteathletics.org
