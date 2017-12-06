Candidate Filing Dates for the June 5, 2018 Direct Primary Election

With the statewide direct primary election taking place Tuesday, June 5, 2018, Madera County County Clerk County / Registrar of Voters has a listing of the offices that will appear on the ballot, as well as filing periods. The offices that will be voted on are:
Federal and state offices
☆ Governor
☆Lieutenant Governor
☆ Secretary of State
☆ Controller
☆ Attorney General
☆ Treasurer
☆ Insurance Commissioner
☆ Member, State Board of Equalization, District 1
☆ United States Senator
☆ US Representative in Congress, Districts 4 and 16
☆ State Senator, Districts 8 and 12
☆ Member of the Assembly, District 5
☆ State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Judicial Offices
☆ Judge of the Superior Court, Office 1 (Soldani)
☆ Judge of the Superior Court, Office 2 (Wieland)
☆ Judge of the Superior Court, Office 3 (Bender)
☆ Judge of the Superior Court, Office 4 (Oakley)
☆ Judge of the Superior Court, Office 5 (Blea)
County Offices
☆ Assessor
☆ Auditor-Controller
☆ County Clerk-Recorder
☆ District Attorney
☆ Sheriff-Coroner
☆ Superintendent of Schools
☆ Supervisors, Districts 1, 2 and 5
☆ Tax Collector-Treasurer
The following are the filing periods associated with becoming a candidate at that election:
☆ Dec. 14, 2017 to Feb. 7, 2018
Signature in Lieu of Filing Fee Period – All Candidates
☆ Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2018
Declaration of Intention Period – Judicial Candidates
☆ Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2018
Extended Declaration of Intention Period – Judicial Candidates (Extended only if incumbent fails to file by deadline. Does not apply to office for which there is no incumbent)
☆ Feb. 12 to March 9, 2018
Nomination and Declaration of Candidacy Period for all candidates
☆ March 10 to 14, 2018*
Extended Nomination and Declaration of Candidacy Period (Extended only if incumbent fails to file by deadline. Does not apply to office for which there is no incumbent)
☆ March 10 to March 19, 2018*
Period to submit Arguments For or Against Measures
☆ March 20 to March 30, 2018
Period to submit Rebuttals to Arguments For or Against Measures
☆ April 9 to May 22, 2018
Write-in Candidacy Period
*Indicates date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or Holiday. Filing date moves to next business day. Interested candidates must obtain and file the required documentation to run for office from the County Clerk-Recorder, located at 200 W. 4th Street in Madera. The County Clerk-Recorder will issue and file documents during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, during each of the filing period listed above.
The governing board of the district or any member or members of the district authorized by the governing board, or any individual voter who is eligible to vote on the measure, or a bona fide association of citizens, or any combination of such voters and associations my file a written argument for or against any measure. No argument shall exceed 300 words in length. The elections official shall cause an argument for and an argument against the measure, if submitted, to be printed, and shall include the arguments, preceded by the analysis, in the voter information pamphlet that accompanies the County Voter Information Guide. The following statement shall be printed on the front cover, or if none, on the heading of the first page, of the printed arguments:
“Arguments in support of or in opposition to the proposed laws are the opinions of the authors.” Printed arguments submitted to the voters shall be titled either “Argument in Favor of Measure” or “Argument Against Measure.” Words in the title shall not be counted when determining the length of any argument. If more than one argument for or more than one argument against any measure is submitted, the county elections official shall select one of the arguments in favor and one of the arguments against for printing and distribution to the voters.
When the county elections official has selected the arguments for and against the measure which will be printed and distributed to the voters, the elections official shall send copies of the argument in favor to the authors of the argument against, and copies of the argument against, to the authors of the argument in favor. The authors may prepare and submit rebuttal arguments not exceeding 250 words. Rebuttal arguments shall be printed in the same manner as the direct arguments. Each rebuttal shall be titled “Rebuttal to Argument in Favor of Measure” or “Rebuttal to Argument Against Measure.” Words used in the title shall not be counted when determining the length of any rebuttal argument.
The elections official shall make a copy of the materials submitted available for public examination in her office for a period of 10 calendar days immediately following the filing deadline for the submission of those documents.
Any person may obtain a copy of the materials from the elections official. The elections official may charge a fee to any person obtaining a copy of the material. The fee may not exceed the actual cost incurred by the elections official in providing the copy.
For more information, contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division at 559-675- 7720 or toll free at 1- 800-435- 0509.
