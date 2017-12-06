News Briefs - Dec. 6 edition

Christmas concert this Sunday
For the eighth consecutive year, a group of singers from Mountain Area church choirs (including choristers from New Community United Methodist Church and Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church) - as well as a mini-orchestra made up of talented instrumentalists - will come together for a beautiful Christmas program with two performances at 4 and 6:30 p.m., this Sunday (Dec. 10), at the Presbyterian Church on Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
This year’s program will feature a moving and joyful performance of “The Song Heard ‘Round the World” by composer Joseph Martin. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken to help cover expenses.
The work’s publishers describe the work this way: The Song Heard ‘Round the World is a journey of international carols and folk songs that incorporate narration and scripture to share Christmas story.
Details: Cathy Walker, (559) 906-3068.
Tax workshop
A workshop on Maxing your Tax Deductions will be held 9 a.m. to noon, Dec. 16, at the Oakhurst Library. CPA Alisa Sparks will offer training, assistance, one-on-one time, and question and answer session.
Registration required, $50 fee.
Details: AlisaCPA.com.
Art Opening at Gallery 5
For art and bird lovers, Sierra Art Trails, Yosemite Area Audubon, and Visit Yosemite Madera County will present a special winter exhibit, AVIAN, consisting of 42 artists from across the country, Saturday Dec. 9. Works include area artists Trowzers Akimbo, David Deeken, Wendy Denton, Michael Frye, Franka Gabler, David Hoffman, Sally Owens, Faith Rumm, and Michelle Gillette. The exhibit is curated by artists Monique Wales and Carolyn Hartling.
The artwork includes painting, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, printmaking and photography, portraying beautiful depictions of birds, and works inspired by bird anatomy, migration, habitat, feeding, mortality, and nesting.
The reception is free and open to the public, and offers live music by Warren Cox, a special appearance of Sammy the Owl, good food, good company, and great art.
Christmas dinner
Christmas dinner will again be provided at the Sierra Senior Center on Christmas Day.
“There is no need for any senior in the surrounding Oakhurst area to be alone during Christmas,” Carol Breit said. “If transportation is a problem, call and we will do our best to provide a ride to and from the center.
Dinner includes turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert. Refreshments will begin at noon, dinner at 1.
Reservations: (559) 683-3811.
Christmas bird count
Among the traditions for birding enthusiasts is the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count, when thousands of observers throughout the western hemisphere take to the field for one day to make a record of all the birds they see and hear.
Several Christmas Bird Counts (CBC) are scheduled in the area this year, the first Dec. 16, in Mariposa. Call (209) 742-5579 or (209) 966-2547 for details. The Yosemite CBC will be held, Dec. 17, contact Saray Stock at sarah_stock@nps.gov to register. The Oakhurst CBC will take place Dec. 30. Participants will meet 7 a.m., at the Burger King in Oakhurst. Call (559) 683-6994 for details.
Count coordinators emphasize that birding experience is not required to participate in a Christmas Bird Count. All levels of experience are encouraged to join.
UNION at the Treetop Gallery
The Mariposa County Arts Council invites the public to the opening reception of UNION: Work from the Treetop Gallery’s Married Artists 4:30 - 6 p.m., Dec. 14 at the Treetop Gallery (5009 Highway 140).
This special exhibition will feature the work of Charlotte (painter) and David Hoffman (photographer), Patti and Malcolm McGregor (ceramicists), Ann and Ralph Mendershausen (sculpturers), and Lura Scwhartz Smith (quiltmaker) and Kerby Smith (photographer and quiltmaker).
UNION will run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 25, 2018.
Details: mariposaartscouncil.org or (209) 966-3155.
Camp accreditation
Sugar Pine Christian Camps earned American Camp Association Accreditation, which means the camp complies with up to 300 industry-established health and safety standards. For parents, an ACA-accredited camp symbolizes excellence, accountability and ongoing commitment to the campers served.
Birds of Australia
Yosemite Area Audubon programs will host Matthew Matthiessen speaking on Birds of Australia, 7 p.m., at the Mariposa Methodist Church. With no land borders, the Australian mainland - “the lowest, flattest and oldest continental landmass on Earth” - and its satellite islands collectively boast more than 37,000 miles of coastline, embracing an impressive diversity of landscapes, flora and fauna, including more than 800 species of birds.
Like all Yosemite Area Audubon programs, Matthiessen’s presentation is open and free to the public, although donations to defray program costs and to support the chapter’s area activities are welcome.
Details: (209) 742-5579.
For retired flags
A community drop box for retired flags will be available noon - 2 p.m., Dec. 9, at the Oakhurst Community Center near the flag pole. Come drop off your flag and have lunch provided by Kiwanis of Oakhurst.
RSVP: (559) 760-4545.
