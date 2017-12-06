Deputies kept busy by reports of theft and vandalism

Sheriff deputies responded to several calls involving theft in the Mountain Area during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 2, including:
Oakhurst
☆Nov. 27: Vehicle check in Oakhurst leads to the arrest of an adult male for illegal weapons possession and probation violation. Subject was booked.
☆Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Junction Drive in Oakhurst regarding a female who was assaulted. Report taken. Subject arrested and case forwarded to the Madera County District Attorneys Office.
☆Nov.27: Deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Rd 425A due to a report that a storage building was broken into over the weekend. Statements were collected, photos were taken and a report was written
☆Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 49000 block of Vista Heights in Oakhurst regarding vandalism. Report taken, evidence obtained and case closed.
☆Nov. 28: Deputy responded to a dispatch call at a commercial business in the 46000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst regarding a vandalism. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of investigative leads.
☆Nov. 28: Deputy was dispatched to the 49000 block of Vista Heights Ln, in Oakhurst regarding a theft. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of investigative leads.
☆Nov. 29: Deputy responded to a dispatch call at a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41 regarding a female pushing tables and being rude to customers. Contact was made with the female and determined she was a danger to herself and other people. A W&I 5150 hold was placed on the female.
☆Nov. 29: Deputy responded to a dispatch call in the 40000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst regarding embezzlement from a business. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of suspect identification.
☆Nov.29: Deputy dispatched to the 39000 block of Pine Ridge Road regarding vandalism to an RV. Case closed at this time due to lack of leads.
☆Nov. 29: Deputy was dispatched to 40000 block of Enterprise Drive in regards to the theft of tools from a service truck. A report was taken and completed.
☆Nov. 29: Deputy dispatched to the Oakhurst Substation in regards to a theft that occurred in the area of Road 620 and Highway 41. Case closed at this time due to lack of leads.
☆Nov. 29: Deputy was dispatched to the 48000 block of Victoria Ct regarding a theft. Report was written and case was closed due to lack of investigative leads.
☆Dec. 03: Deputy was dispatched to 40000 block of CA-41, due to a report of an individual urinating in the parking lot. Statements were collected, injuries were discovered and an ambulance was dispatched. A 72 hour hold was placed on the subject and he was transported to the Madera Community Hospital for evaluation and medical care. A report was written.
☆Dec. 03: Deputy was patrolling in area of Road 426 and Road 425b when a male subject was contacted behind a closed business. The male subject was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. He was arrested, cited and released on scene for the warrant. Case closed by arrest.
Coarsegold
☆Nov. 27: Deputy was dispatched to a confidential location in the town of Coarsegold regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival an investigation ensued and found physical assault occurred. The suspect was gone upon Deputy’s arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital. A Probable Cause Declaration was completed and charges are filed with the Madera County District Attorney's Office
☆Nov. 28: Deputies took a theft report that occurred in the area of the 31000 block of Sioux Road. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. This report is closed until further leads rise.
Ahwahnee
☆Nov. 29: Deputy took a report over the phone regarding a theft of prescription medication that on occurred on 10/27/2017 in the 47000 block of Miami Highlands Ct. Case is closed at this time due to lack of leads.
Bass Lake
☆Nov. 28: Deputy dispatched to the Oak substation to take a theft report that occurred at the 41000 block of Road 222 that occurred on 11/24/2017. Case to remain opened pending further leads.
North Fork
☆Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 33000 block of Road 222 in North Fork regarding found marijuana. Report written and case closed.
☆Nov. 27: Deputy was dispatched to the area of Highway 41 just north of Road 208 regarding a subject that wanted to harm himself. Subject was detained for mental health evaluation and a report was written. I recommend this case be closed.
Comments