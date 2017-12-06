Local

Deputies kept busy by reports of theft and vandalism

Madera County Sheriff’s Office

December 06, 2017 10:09 AM

Sheriff deputies responded to several calls involving theft in the Mountain Area during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 2, including:

Oakhurst

Nov. 27: Vehicle check in Oakhurst leads to the arrest of an adult male for illegal weapons possession and probation violation. Subject was booked.

Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Junction Drive in Oakhurst regarding a female who was assaulted. Report taken. Subject arrested and case forwarded to the Madera County District Attorneys Office.

Nov.27: Deputy was dispatched to the 40000 block of Rd 425A due to a report that a storage building was broken into over the weekend. Statements were collected, photos were taken and a report was written

Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 49000 block of Vista Heights in Oakhurst regarding vandalism. Report taken, evidence obtained and case closed.

Nov. 28: Deputy responded to a dispatch call at a commercial business in the 46000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst regarding a vandalism. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of investigative leads.

Nov. 28: Deputy was dispatched to the 49000 block of Vista Heights Ln, in Oakhurst regarding a theft. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of investigative leads.

Nov. 29: Deputy responded to a dispatch call at a business in the 40000 block of Highway 41 regarding a female pushing tables and being rude to customers. Contact was made with the female and determined she was a danger to herself and other people. A W&I 5150 hold was placed on the female.

Nov. 29: Deputy responded to a dispatch call in the 40000 block of Highway 41 in Oakhurst regarding embezzlement from a business. An investigation was conducted and report written. Case closed due to lack of suspect identification.

Nov.29: Deputy dispatched to the 39000 block of Pine Ridge Road regarding vandalism to an RV. Case closed at this time due to lack of leads.

Nov. 29: Deputy was dispatched to 40000 block of Enterprise Drive in regards to the theft of tools from a service truck. A report was taken and completed.

Nov. 29: Deputy dispatched to the Oakhurst Substation in regards to a theft that occurred in the area of Road 620 and Highway 41. Case closed at this time due to lack of leads.

Nov. 29: Deputy was dispatched to the 48000 block of Victoria Ct regarding a theft. Report was written and case was closed due to lack of investigative leads.

Dec. 03: Deputy was dispatched to 40000 block of CA-41, due to a report of an individual urinating in the parking lot. Statements were collected, injuries were discovered and an ambulance was dispatched. A 72 hour hold was placed on the subject and he was transported to the Madera Community Hospital for evaluation and medical care. A report was written.

Dec. 03: Deputy was patrolling in area of Road 426 and Road 425b when a male subject was contacted behind a closed business. The male subject was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. He was arrested, cited and released on scene for the warrant. Case closed by arrest.

Coarsegold

Nov. 27: Deputy was dispatched to a confidential location in the town of Coarsegold regarding a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival an investigation ensued and found physical assault occurred. The suspect was gone upon Deputy’s arrival. The victim was transported to the hospital. A Probable Cause Declaration was completed and charges are filed with the Madera County District Attorney's Office

Nov. 28: Deputies took a theft report that occurred in the area of the 31000 block of Sioux Road. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. This report is closed until further leads rise.

Ahwahnee

Nov. 29: Deputy took a report over the phone regarding a theft of prescription medication that on occurred on 10/27/2017 in the 47000 block of Miami Highlands Ct. Case is closed at this time due to lack of leads.

Bass Lake

Nov. 28: Deputy dispatched to the Oak substation to take a theft report that occurred at the 41000 block of Road 222 that occurred on 11/24/2017. Case to remain opened pending further leads.

North Fork

Nov. 27: Deputy dispatched to the 33000 block of Road 222 in North Fork regarding found marijuana. Report written and case closed.

Nov. 27: Deputy was dispatched to the area of Highway 41 just north of Road 208 regarding a subject that wanted to harm himself. Subject was detained for mental health evaluation and a report was written. I recommend this case be closed.

