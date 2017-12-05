Madera Youthful offender fire prevention program training

Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn and Jolinda Thomas of Cornerstone Counseling, will be conducting a program and training for the Youthful Offender Fire Prevention Program, at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday), at the California Highway Patrol office, 40500 Redbud Drive, Oakhurst.
Linn, along with nationally known psychologist, Paul Schwartzman, who is an expert in the area of youthful fire setters, will be the speakers.
Members from the Central Valley Fire Prevention Coalition will be attending as guests of the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.
Madera County District Attorney’s Office
