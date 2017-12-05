More Videos

    Propane tank roars with flames as home is completely destroyed.

Entire home lost in Indian Lakes fire

Kelly Rausch

December 05, 2017 01:56 PM

At 11:34 am, Dec. 5, Cal Fire responded to a call about a residential fire on Miwok and Road 417 in Indian Lakes.

Derek Bogardus was in his living room with his children when he heard a large roar. He went outside to see what was happening. It appeared to him a propane tank was spueing flames on his neighbors property.

Passers-by were already on the scene extinguishing grass fires.

According to Borardus, Cal Fire responded in seconds. There was a fleet of seven engines on-sight as Cal Fire worked to contain it.

Despite the rapid response of civilians and Cal Fire, the neighbors house and vehicle were a total loss. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“It was shocking to see how fast fire moves. It went from a small fire to a totally engulfed structure in two minutes,” Bogardus said.

Cal Fire remains on the scene and is investigating.

