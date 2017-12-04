PG&E to offer more than 200 college scholarships totaling nearly $700,000

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced Dec. 1, that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing students living in Northern and Central California. More than 200 awards totaling nearly $700,000 are being made available through PG&E scholarships, which includes the Better Together STEM Scholarship and Employee Resource Group (ERG) scholarship programs.
PG&E scholarships information, including criteria and applications, is available on PG&E’s website. To be considered for a scholarship, all applications must be submitted by Feb. 5, 2018.
“Many PG&E scholarship recipients are the first in their families to attend college,” said Dinyar Mistry, PG&E senior vice president, human resources and chief diversity officer. “These scholarships will help the leaders and innovators of tomorrow achieve their education and career goals. We’re proud to invest in these promising students and to help build a better California.”
PG&E scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. Better Together STEM scholarship recipients will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to assist in their pursuit of higher education in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity or environmental sciences. ERG scholarship beneficiaries will receive awards from $1,000 to $10,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.
Since 2012, PG&E’s Better Together STEM scholarship program has given nearly $3.6 million to accomplished students based on a combined demonstration of community leadership, personal triumph, financial need and academic achievement.
PG&E’s Better Together STEM Scholarship Program is part of the Better Together Giving Program, which further demonstrates the company’s commitment to building a better future together. PG&E works closely with local community organizations to help create a strong, resilient and sustainable California. Community investments are funded entirely by the company’s shareholders.
Since 1989, PG&E’s 10 ERGs - each representing the company’s diverse 20,000-plus workforce - has awarded more than $4.5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients. The funds are raised through employee donations, fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.
More than 5,000 PG&E employees belong to the ERGs. Each group helps contribute to the company’s commitment to serving its communities and growing employee engagement.
PG&E’s 10 Employee Resource Groups are access network (individuals with disabilities), Asian, Black, Latino, legacy (tenured employees), NuEnergy (new employees), PrideNetwork (LGBT employees), Samahan (Filipino), veterans and women’s network.
