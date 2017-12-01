Local

December 1, 2017 3:25 PM

Deputies released from hospital as investigation continues

By kelly rausch

krausch@sierrastar.com

On the morning of Dec. 1, Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies MCSO Corporal Amy Roussell and Deputy Miguel Soto arrived at Oakhurst Self Storage regarding possible stolen property.

Shortly before 10 a.m. both Deputies began exhibiting airborne chemical exposure type symptoms.

Both Deputies were transported to a Fresno hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

By afternoon both deputies were treated and released from the hopsipital

Cal Fire, Madera County Environmental Health, and the Madera Narcotic Enforcement Team remain on scene. An investigation into the cause of the exposure is still underway.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s office this is one example of the many inherent dangers that law enforcement faces every day. Many only think of dangerous suspects, but sometimes there are unseen dangers that can quickly escalate a seemingly routine situation.

This story will be updated.

