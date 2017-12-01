Taste of Yosemite will feature acclaimed chefs

The 33rd Annual Taste of Yosemite, a month-long culinary extravaganza from Jan. 7 - Feb. 2, returns to The Majestic Yosemite Hotel in January featuring a number of acclaimed chefs.
Each two and three-day session include chef-led cooking demonstrations, mix and mingle opportunities with notable guest chefs, and a five-course gala dinner prepared by each session’s headlining chef in The Majestic Yosemite Hotel’s Dining Room.
Guests chefs include David Bazirgan (Bambera), Sarah and Evan Rich (Rich Table), Brett Cooper (Aster), and Peter Chastain (Prima).
All six sessions are moderated by famed food writers including Jessica Battilana, Carolyn Jung and Janice Wald Henderson.
The six sessions will be held Jan. 7-9, 10-11, 21-23, 24-25, 28-30, and Jan. 31- Feb. 1.
Taste of Yosemite packages with accommodations start at $260 per night/per person (based on double occupancy). Dinner-only tickets are $205, including admission to the gala dinner, access to cooking demonstrations and opening reception.
Details: For tickets and reservations, go to www.travelyosemite.com or call (888) 413-8869.
