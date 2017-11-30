Celebrating Christmas 1940s style with GCT

This holiday season the The Golden Chain Theatre presents a musical variety show entitled Believe in Christmas. Written by James Mierkey, the show is set in 1945 at a small town radio station on Christmas Eve night. Mierkey’s storyline is a brilliant device to lend way to a dazzling family friendly variety show.
Bernice Botts, played by Cassie Longcor, is an up and coming producer at the station. On Christmas eve night her much anticipated broadcast is completely derailed by a blizzard that makes all of her hired actors and singers unavailable to perform.
Bernice along with her coworker friends Ginny (Alexis Reeve) and Dot (Lyric Gianna) desperately try to come up with an alternate plan for the broadcast. Their prayers are answered when a bus with a dozen unlikely performers breaks down in the snow outside the station.
Mierkey and Miranda Simonich direct a wonderful cast of over 25 local actors and singers through compelling story lines, exciting musical mash-ups, and holiday sing-a-long moments.
They invite you to celebrate the holidays with this heartfelt and fun musical presentation that’s sure to leave you feeling all of the happy, warm feelings of this time of the year.
“Our deepest desire is that you will relax for a moment and allow all wonderful things about Christmas wash over you as you join our characters on this most hectic but magical Christmas Eve.”
Believe in Christmas opens Friday, Dec. 8 and runs through through Dec. 17 Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Special holiday desserts and tasty seasonal drink specials will be available in Jeri’s Place (GCT Saloon).
Details: Tickets available at www.goldenchaintheatre.org, (559) 683-7112 .
Comments