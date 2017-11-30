haveseen Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tioga and Glacier Point Roads Closed for the Season in Yosemite National Park

November 30, 2017 10:19 AM

The Tioga and Glacier Point Roads in Yosemite National Park are closed for the season, due to hazardous driving conditions. Recent winter storm activity throughout Yosemite National Park has resulted in snow accumulation above 6,000 feet. Glacier Point and Tioga Roads close each fall, when snow and ice create hazardous driving conditions, and remain closed throughout the winter months until weather conditions permit reopening in the spring.

Yosemite National Park is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park. All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200.

-NPS-

