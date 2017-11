More Videos 3:07 Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. Pause 1:15 Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 2:27 New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 0:31 How to prevent house fires this winter 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:22 Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it 1:01 Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. It's just takes five seconds to lose everything. "Thieves are going to take it all ... with no heart," says former smash-and-grab thief. He and the Fresno Police Department offer these tips to keep your car's contents safe during this holiday season. It's just takes five seconds to lose everything. "Thieves are going to take it all ... with no heart," says former smash-and-grab thief. He and the Fresno Police Department offer these tips to keep your car's contents safe during this holiday season. Fresno Police Department

It's just takes five seconds to lose everything. "Thieves are going to take it all ... with no heart," says former smash-and-grab thief. He and the Fresno Police Department offer these tips to keep your car's contents safe during this holiday season. Fresno Police Department