YHS senior looks to make someone’s Christmas special

Yosemite High School senior Daytona Tuso’s Senior Project: Operation Christmas needs your help. Tuso is searching for submissions of deserving families that she can surprise with a complete Christmas. She will take care of everything. Tuso will deliver a fully decorated Christmas tree, gifts for all family members and a Christmas dinner with dessert. Everything will arrive by Christmas Eve morning.
Tuso has partnered with Toys for Tots and has created a Go Fund Me page for Operation Christmas, which has already raised $210. She is about to hit her goal of $250 which will allow her to surprise one family in need. If she can double the donations (or get close) she hopes to help two families this Christmas.
Operation Christmas was inspired by her father. From the ages of six to ten her father, Tom, would take her to surprise other families on Christmas Day, with trees and presents in tow. It helped define her meaning of Christmas and to this day, is still very much apart of it.
“On Christmas morning there are so many kids who are getting gifts and enjoying their day without realizing that other kids aren’t so lucky,” Tuso said. “It’s important to remember this, to be grateful, to help and give.”
This year Tuso will take her parents on the giving route. Her mom, Tammy, father and a few friends will help her deliver all the Christmas cheer.
If you know of a family, friend or neighbor that deserves a great Christmas but does not seem to be in a situation to enjoy it this year, tell Tuso about them in 100 words or less. Include a name and contact number for the receiving family. She will have an impartial panel read and select the deserving family(ies). . Hopefully, with a little extra community support, she will be able to deliver Christmas to more than one worthy family.
Email your nomination or request to Daytona at 2017operationchristmas@gmail.com. To donate to the cause, gofundme.com/2017operationchristmas
