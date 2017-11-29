Two Oakhurst women injured in accident

Two Oakhurst women were transported to Community Regional Medical Center following a solo vehicle accident.
According to California Highway Patrol, on Nov. 24, 2017 at about 12:30 p.m., Peggy Badgwell, 75, was heading south on Highway 41, south of Victoria Lane, when she diverted her attention momentarily from the roadway to her radio. She released she was heading into the southbound traffic lane and in her attempt to correct, she turned to right, causing her 1930 Ford Model “A” to leave the roadway and travel 70-feet down a dirt embankment violently striking a tree.
During the collision, Badgwell and her passenger, Sherry Stone, 50, were ejected from the vehicle. CHP officers determined the seatbelts were not in use. Both were transported to CRMC, Badgwell with major injuries, and Stone with moderate injuries.
CHP
