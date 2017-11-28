News Briefs - Nov. 30 edition

Breakfast with Santa
Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club presents Breakfast with Santa, 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children age 5-12 and free for children under 5.
After breakfast, children will have the opportunity to visit Santa and receive a stuffed toy from members of the Mountain Bear Fan Club.
The event benefits the Children’s Museum of the Sierra.
Oakhurst Tree Lighting
The public is invited to Oakhurst’s Annual Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Highway 41 and Road 426 in front of the Talking Bear/Century 21 Ditton Reality Plaza.
There will be free food, bounce houses, entertainment, vendors and Santa will arrive on a fire truck. Come and see the lighting of a 40 foot tall majestic White Fir.
Coarsegold Tree Lighting
The Coarsegold Community Center invites you to its Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m., Saturday, at the Coarsegold Community Center on Hwy 41. The event is free.
Meet Santa, sing carols, eat dessert and take part in the raffle all before the tree lighting ceremony. Hot soup and dinner rolls will be available for purchase.
Details: (559) 683-7953
Collectible Book Sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a Collectible Book Sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dec. 2. Come browse through one-of-a-kind books. Collectibles $2 and up; children’s books $1 and up.
Proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Democratic Club meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club invites the public to its regular meeting, 8:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst. The meeting will feature Madera County Sheriff Detective Neil Cuthbert, speaking on identity theft and holiday safety.
A buffet breakfast will be available for $8 starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the informative program at 9:15 a.m.
Christmas at Fresno Flats
Celebrate an old fashion Christmas, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, at Fresno Flats Historic Village & Park. There will be four seating for the Country Tea ($12 per person)- 2, 3, 4 and 5 p.m..
The Sierra Historic Site Association’s annual Bake Sale will also be held that day.
Details: (559) 683-6570.
Free youth fire-setter prevention training
Cornerstone Family Counseling Services and the Madera County District Attorney Ofice will offer a free training on youth fire-setters, recognition, intervention and treatment, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 6, at the California Highway Patrol (40500 Redbud, Oakhurst).
Nationally certified and licensed mental health counselor Paul Schwartzman has 30 years experience counseling children and families. He has conducted original research and developed on the of the first juvenile fire setter intervention programs in the country.
Lunch will be provided.
RSVP: (559) 641-6321, or cornerstone@sti.net.
New Year’s Eve at ECCO
Celebrate the new year with a four course dinner presented by our Executive Chef, Jay Gillet.. Ring in the new year with a champagne toast on New York time at 9 p.m., and enjoy the rest of your evening with games and dancing to music provided by a DJ.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30. Cost $35 per person. Lodging packages are available. Reservations are required by Dec. 17.
Details: www.ECCOyosemite, click on the ECCO Events tab or call (559) 683-8162.
Public comment period extended
The deadline to send in a written comment on the proposed fee hike to Yosemite National Park entrance fees has been extended to Dec. 22.
Under a National Park Service (NPS) proposal, entrance fees to 17 national parks, including Yosemite, could increase from $30 to $70 per private, non-commercial vehicle, $50 per motorcycle, and $30 per person on bike or foot, during peak season beginning May 1, 2018.
See parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=81250. Written comments can also be sent to 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.
