DA censured over alleged abusive conduct

More Videos 1:15 Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors Pause 7:21 YHS homecoming parade 1:39 Boys & Girls Club kids say "thank you" Fresno 2:11 This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:18 Should Boise State host conference championship? Broncos' coach points to 'body of work' 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 0:55 Santa Claus Lane in Clovis grows its synchronized light show 1:39 Video shows suspect taking money from River Parkway donation box Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors DA David Linn blasts Madera County supervisors for a report that alleges he has discriminated against his staff and harassed some of them. He denies such charges. DA David Linn blasts Madera County supervisors for a report that alleges he has discriminated against his staff and harassed some of them. He denies such charges. Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee

DA David Linn blasts Madera County supervisors for a report that alleges he has discriminated against his staff and harassed some of them. He denies such charges. Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee