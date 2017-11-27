Madera County board censures District Attorney David Linn for alleged harassment. He says he won’t resign

Madera County’s Board Of Supervisors voted Monday to censure District Attorney David Linn for alleged “workplace harassment, discrimination and abuse.”
Linn told the supervisors he won’t resign, and said he denies the allegations made against him in a report.
The board waived attorney-client privilege and released a copy of the investigative report against Linn. A redacted copy of the report was made public after supervisors voted unanimously to censure Linn and called on him to acknowledge his behavior and resign.
“It was shocking to learn to level to which the district attorney subjected his employees to racist and sexist comments, and other inappropriate conduct,” said board chairman Max Rodriguez, reading from a statement.
Although the district attorney may say the allegations in the report are not true, “the evidence resulting from the investigation overwhelmingly proved otherwise,” he said.
During public comment, Linn defended himself and said his office is investigating two supervisors for inappropriately taking campaign donations from developers.
“I will continue to prosecute the two cases with extra vigor,” he said.
It appears from the redacted report that seven deputy district attorneys were interviewed. Their names were blacked out.
More than one deputy district attorney said Linn used the “n-word,” according to the report.
One deputy district attorney said Linn made disparaging remarks about Mexicans and Native American crime victims after a Native American family complained about Linn providing details of a family member’s cause of death to the media.
Linn allegedly uttered an obscenity. “They are just a bunch of Indians. They don’t vote.”
There are also allegations of sexist behavior by Linn. One deputy district attorney said Linn “talks about sex to me all the time” and once deducted points from her performance evaluation because she was married to “someone less attractive than she is” and for ruining his fantasy.
The story about Linn’s alleged inappropriate behavior broke last week when board issued a statement that it had “recently been made aware of allegations of serious workplace misconduct” including “allegations of racist comments; sexist, lewd and offensive comments; and generally abusive, threatening and profane comments.”
But Linn said turnover at the office has been at a record low since he became district attorney in early 2015. A majority of prosecutors have endorsed him for re-election next year, he said.
“It’s very political,” he said last week of the accusations.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
