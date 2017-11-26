Mrs. Clause (Theresa Wilson) and children on the Bass Lake Realty float at Bass Lake Saturday night during the 26th Annual Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting and Electric Parade, attended by nearly 1,000 people.
Local

Large crowd attends Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting and Electric Parade Saturday night

By Brian Wilkinson

editor@sierrastar.com

November 26, 2017 12:09 PM

With the weather more like Honolulu than the North Pole, nearly 1,000 people attended the 26th Annual Bass Lake Tree Lightning and Electric Parade in the Pines Village Saturday night.

To the delight of children, Santa arrived on a fire engine courtesy of Captain Steve Arata and the Madera County Bass Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

The parade included a number of floats, all decorated with lights, and plenty of candy being thrown to the children in the crowd as the parade circled the Pines Village. The Yosemite High School Marching Band played Holiday music while marching in the parade.

All the children had the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa, while telling him what they wished for Christmas.

DJ Albert Figueroa served as master of ceremonies for the event, while playing Holiday music throughout the evening.

The ‘Grinch’ made an appearance, but as hard as he tried he couldn’t steal the Holiday spirit or dampen the enthusiasm and excitement of all the children and adults.

