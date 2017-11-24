Sip ‘n Shop on Small Business Saturday

Wine tasting and holiday shopping will be offered at two Oakhurst retailers for Small Business Saturday Shopping. Soroptimist International of The Sierras is having a fundraiser at Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply and Yosemite Wine Tails, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 25.
Stop by to pick up your Shop Small - Small Business Saturday Tote Bags, which are free with purchase while supplies last at both locations. Celebrate the nationwide American Express event while you shop local in our community.
Wine Tasting will also be available at both locations, Wild Wonderful Women will hold a bake sale at Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply and Soroptimist will be sell Handmade Soups at Yosemite Wine Tails, along with several area vendors offering gift items, children’s clothing, jewelry, matted prints, holiday decor and more.
This is a fundraiser held by Soroptimist International of The Sierras to enable the organization to donate to high school scholarships as well as the Dream Programs.
Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply is located at 40119 Enterprise Dr; Yosemite Wine Tails is located 40409 Highway 41 in Oakhurst.
Vendor space is still available.
Details: Soroptimist President, Joelle Leder-Rule at (310) 433-3286 or SISierras@Soroptimist.net.
Soroptimist
Comments