Second suspect in Bass Lake home invasion arrested

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Nov. 22, Madera County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Old Central Camp Road and Road 222. One of the occupants of the vehicle was Ray Coleman of North Fork, the second suspect in the home invasion robbery near Bass Lake earlier this week. The first suspect, Alvin McDonald III, 18, also of North Fork, was taken into custody on Monday.
Coleman was arrested without incident.
Both Coleman and McDonald are alleged suspects in the Nov. 18 violent home invasion robbery that led to a 77-year-old woman being pistol-whipped in her home with her own gun.
Sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call reporting two men entering a home in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane about 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening, where the woman and her adult son lived. The suspects, who apparently ransacked the home and stole a handgun, had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived.
The woman, seriously injured following the beating, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
Both Coleman and McDonald III were arrested for attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, elder abuse, conspiracy, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.
Staff Report
Comments