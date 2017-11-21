SAR volunteers needed

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for men and women who are interested in joining other volunteers on the county’s Search and Rescue Team (SAR).
Basic requirements for becoming a member of the SAR Team is a person has to be at least 18 years old, complete a background check, and completion of the Basic SAR Academy that is held on Saturdays and Wednesday, January to May. The sheriff’s office trains to the standards of the California Office of Emergency Services.
Specialty teams within SAR include a 4X4, K-9, snowmobile, logistics, Operation Lost and Found, and a technical rope/swift water team.
Applications are available at the Oakhurst Substation during business hours or online at the sheriff’s web page under SAR.
The sheriff’s office will hold orientation at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, at the Madera Sheriff’s Office, 2725 Falcon Drive in Madera.
All 58 counties in the State of California are mandated by Government Code to have a Search and Rescue Team (SAR) to look for lost persons within the county.
The application is also on the county web page. Go to the sheriff’s page and click on SAR. Any questions can be answered by calling the Sheriff’s Office in Madera (559) 675-7770, or the Oakhurst Substation, (559) 642-3201.
Staff Report
