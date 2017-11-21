Toy Roundup Dec. 2

The Toys for Tots drive officially got underway Nov. 18 with the Toy for Toy drive at Oakhurst True Value Home Center. Volunteers who helped collect toys included collect toys included, back row from left, Father Christmas, Christmas Belle (Ninamarie Camarena), and two members of the Marine Corps League Griwsold Detachment No. 1121, Marines Johnie Thompson and Jim Winney. Those donating included, front row from left, Ellery Tompkins, 3, twins Brielle and Emma Mitchell, 4, and Bradley, 10, Lola, 4, and Luke Doman, 6, with their grandfather Tom Kelly. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star