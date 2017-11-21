Sheriffs search for second suspect in home invasion

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a second suspect, Ray Coleman, 23, of North Fork, wanted for the violent Bass Lake home invasion robbery of Nov. 18.
Early Monday morning, Alvin McDonald III, 18, also of North Fork was arrested for attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm, elder abuse, conspiracy, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Coleman will be arrested for the same charges.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting two men entering a home in the 36000 block of Cedar Lane about 7:30 p.m., Saturday evening, where a 77-year-old woman and her adult son lived.
The woman, seriously injured following a beating reportedly with her own gun, was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition. Her son was not injured and required no medical attention.
Anyone who has information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Ray Coleman is urged to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or Valley CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Staff Report
