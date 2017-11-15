Moulin joins statewide review team

Yosemite Unified School District board member Monika Moulin has joined a select statewide group formed by the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence (CCEE).
Moulin is one of about 40 individuals in the California education arena selected from an applicant pool of 150 to serve as a member of the California Content Library review teams.
The CCEE, in partnership with many other stakeholders, is developing the California Content Library, a free repository of files (slides, handouts, videos, and other physical or electronic content) on California’s education accountability and continuous improvement system known as the LCFF (Local Control Funding Formula).
The CCEE supports and curates the Library in partnership with the review teams, one of which Moulin has been selected to join.
In addition to members of local school district governing boards such as Moulin, members of the review teams include representatives from county offices of education, statewide education associations, advocacy organizations, community-based organizations, and other entities selected by the CCEE.
“It’s an honor to be able to contribute to this effort, especially since CCEE has assembled such a talented and committed group to serve on these teams,” Moulin said of her selection. “I look forward to the work we’ll be doing to assist school leaders in providing the best resources possible for the always-critical end goal of helping students achieve their very best.”
