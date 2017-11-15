News Briefs - Nov. 16 edition

Early deadlines
Due to Thanksgiving week, Sierra Star deadlines have changed. The deadlines for Classified for the Sierra Star Nov. 23 edition is 4 p.m., Nov. 17, and for display and legals, 4 p.m., Nov. 16. The deadline for the Nov. 29 Advertiser is Nov. 22.
Mono Museum events
This Saturday (Nov. 18) is the Sierra Mono Museum Annual Membership Drive and Appreciation Dinner at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Kennedy Hall at North Fork Elementary School. The dinner is free to tribal members, and $10 for members of the community. Children 5 and under, $5.
Lunch on that day will be served 11 a.m. - 2 p.m..
Golden Chain seeking talent for four shows
The Golden Chain Theatre will be holding auditions 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Nov. 25 and 26 at GCT for the first four shows of 2018.
The shows are Killing Mr. Withers, Annie, The Great Gastby, and the melodrama Egad, A Women In White.
Additional information including cast of characters, vocal audition information and scripts that will be used at the audition are posted on the GCT webpage under the ‘auditions tab.’ GCT Auditions 2018 Facebook page is another resource where people can get information and have their questions answered.
The GCT is taking appointments for auditions, although drop-ins are also welcome. Details: www.goldenchaintheatre.org.
Operation Shoebox
This week, through Nov. 20, is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week when residents collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. These items will then be delivered to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For more information on how to participate, (714) 432-7030 or samaritanspurse.org/occ. You can also donate $9 per shoebox online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to learn its destination.
Christmas Bazaar
Fresno Area Realtors & Affiliates Yosemite Gateway Branch will hold a Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Yosemite Gateway Branch, 40298 Junction Dr., behind Sears.
Come support area artisans, take photos with Santa, warm up with hot cider, and shop. The event is free and raffle tickets at $5 each or $10 for three will be sold for a chance to win a wine basket with four bottles of Tobin James Wine, and two large gift card wreaths.
This event benefits college scholarships for Mountain Area high school seniors.
Details: (559) 490-6400.
See’s Candies
Our Lady of the Sierra Women’s Guild will once again sell See’s Candy this holiday season, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nov. 27 - Dec. 23, in the old Blockbuster building on Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
Oakhurst tree lighting
The Oakhurst Community Tree Lighting will be held 5 p.m., Dec. 2, at the Talking Bear (Highway 41 and Road 426). Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy Christmas carols with Yosemite High School Chamber Singers and Chamber Maids. Coffee, hot cider, cocoa, cookies, hot dogs will be available, along with a bounce house, pine cone decorating and free books courtesy of Sierra Tel.
Coarsegold tree lighting
The Coarsegold Community Center is inviting the public to its Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m., Dec. 2, at the Coarsegold Community Center on Highway 41. The free event will give children a chance to talk with Santa, and there will be Christmas carols, a raffle, desserts, and the tree lighting ceremony. Hot soup and dinner rolls will be available for purchase.
Spay-ghetti dinner
Join the EMCSPCA for a Spay-ghetti dinner, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Come help equip the shelter by enjoying a meal (to go available), adults $10, children under 12 $7, no host bar. Tickets sold at the the door. Last chance to purchase Fall raffle tickets, with drawing at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the EMCSPCA.
Children’s Christmas party
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge is in need of help for its annual Children’s Christmas Party, which will be held for underprivileged children, ages 4-16, in the area. Each child will visit with Santa, and receive gifts from the lodge and the Mountain Bear Fan Club. The event takes place 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Dec. 9.
Those wishing to donate can make checks out to the Oakhurst Elks Lodge #2724 with a notation that the money is for the Children’s Christmas Party. Mail checks to P. O. Box 2569, Oakhurst, 93644.
Details: (559) 683-0488 or Elks2724@sti.net.
Martial Arts
The 2017 Black Belt Graduates of the Mariposa Martial Arts Academy (MMAA) will perform a martial arts demonstration and ceremony, 6 p.m., Nov. 18, in the Oakhurst Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room. The cost to attend is $5 for ages 5 and up. Featured in the program are Tiny Tigers (ages 3-6), youth, teens and adults.
Details: facebook.com/events/956379621179029/.
Sex trafficking in the Central Valley
The Mountain Area Conservative Forum will host Lieutenant Dan Foss, founder of Overcoming Limitations through Intervention, Values and Empowerment (OLIVE), speaking on Overcoming Sex Trafficking in the Central Valley, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 21, at Yosemite Gateway Restaurant in Oakhurst.
Details: oliveofmadera.org, macf@sti.net, or (559) 642-4921.
Comments