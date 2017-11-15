‘Buy & Sell with Pride’

Donna Pride has been a Mountain Area fixture for decades. A broker associate for London Properties, she proudly displays her slogan “Buy and sell with Pride” on her business card. For her, it’s not just a clever motto, but a way of life.
“I love listing and selling,” Pride said. “I love doing the best I can for my sellers and finding the right property for my buyers.”
Originally the credit manager with Sears, Pride married her second husband, Tommy, in 1976. He was a ceramic tile contractor, living in North Fork.
“Tommy told me I needed to get a job,” Pride recalled, “that I needed to do something I loved up here in the mountains. We always liked walking properties around Manzanita Lake, so I decided to get a real estate license.”
After obtaining her license in December 1978, Pride opened her first business - Land Offices - in June 1979 in North Fork’s Old Town. Over the next 18 years, Pride opened and ran seven real estate offices, five in the Mountain Area, one in Madera and one in Los Banos. In 1997, she sold her company to London Properties and has been working as a broker associate ever since.
With more than $23 million in Mountain Area property sales, Pride was recognized as the top producer out of nine London Property offices and 309 agents in 2016. Of this honor, Pride said, “I really had no idea. I just love what I do. I don’t care if I’m selling a mobile in a mobile home park, a lakefront home, or a ranch ... I do the best for my clients. And I couldn’t have done any of it without my licensed assistant Julie Phillips. She’s just incredible, has been with me more than five years, and every year, we just keep doing better and better.”
Pride has two sons, five grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and one new great grandson, all of whom live within an hour’s distance. She was married to Tommy, who she calls the love of her life “and a damn good dance partner,” for 33 years until his death in 2009. She now goes home each night to her dog, Lloyd, and her cat, Fluffy. The tears flow to this day when she speaks about the man she had hoped to dance through life with.
“I knew Tommy would tell me to pull myself up by my boot straps and get on with my life and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” Pride added. “But I’ll tell you, when I lost him, it was this mountain family of friends who got me through. You can not put a dollar value on what we have up here in people.”
Pride’s office is located at 40142 Highway 41 in Oakhurst, (559) 642-3666.
