Sheriff’s crime log for Nov. 6-12

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received 70 calls during the week of Nov. 6-12. Below is a sampling of those calls.
Coarsegold
☆ Nov. 7: Deputy dispatched to the 46000 block of Lucky Lane in Coarsegold, regarding a report of found property. During a search of the contents of the found property a small vinyl pouch was found containing about 20 individually wrapped packets of suspected methamphetamine. The owner had not yet been identified and a search of surveillance footage was in progress. This case has been suspended, pending investigative leads.
☆ Nov. 7: Deputy dispatched to the 31000 block of Apache Rd in regards to possible elder abuse. Statements were collected for documentation and a report was written.
☆ Nov. 9: Deputy dispatched to contact an adult male living in Indian Lakes by phone regarding threats. The victim reported the threats were received by phone. The suspect identification is unknown. Case to be closed.
Oakhurst
☆ Nov. 8: Dispatched to the 40000 block of Highway 41 regarding theft of two TV's from a business. Report made, forwarded to detectives for follow up.
☆ Nov. 8: Deputy responded to a dispatch call in the 49000 block of Road 427 for a possible child abuse call. CPS responded to the location as well and investigation was conducted. Case closed due to lack of evidence that would lead to to a crime occurring.
☆ Nov. 9: Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 40000 block of Highway 49. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for being a felon in possession of a stun gun. The subject was cited and released. Case forwarded to the DA’s office for charges.
☆ Nov. 9: Deputy conducted a routine traffic enforcement stop in the area of Highway 41 and Road 426 which resulted in the driver being cited and the vehicle towed. Forward to the superior court for direct filing.
☆ Nov. 9: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Highway 41 regarding a report of threats and harassing texts messages sent by phone. Report was written for documentation purposes and case was closed.
☆ Nov. 10: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Highway 49 regarding a physical fight that just occurred at a business. All parties refused medical attention and a report was written. Case closed due to both parties not requesting charges on each other.
☆ Nov. 12: Deputy dispatched to the 40000 block of Goldside regarding a female victim reporting she was just assaulted by her 28 year old brother. The suspect was placed in custody and booked for felony PC 245(a)(1). Report to be forwarded to DA’s office for filing charges.
North Fork
☆ Nov. 8: Deputy dispatched to the 32000 block of Tahoot Drive in regards to shots heard in the area. Deputy contacted a male in the area who had two local misdemeanor traffic warrants. Male was cited and released on both warrants without incident.
Bass Lake
☆ Nov. 6: Deputy dispatched to the 39000 block of Road 274 regarding trespassing. Upon arrival a male subject was contacted and subsequently arrested for trespassing. He was transported and booked into Madera County Department of Corrections. Case closed by arrest.
