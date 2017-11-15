Working in the dental field nearly four decades

After graduating from Galen College for dental assisting in 1979, Nan Fairchild has been working ever since.
She’s survived the careers of three area dentists, and continues with her fourth. She’s served in almost every dental auxiliary capacity, including procedural assisting, Registered Dental Assistant functions, reception, and her current position in office management for Yosemite Dental Care (formerly the practice of Dr. David Essex).
And she absolutely loves what she does.
“I love my job, and the people I work for and with,” Fairchild said. “It’s such a good, friendly and outgoing team. We go out of our way to make sure our patients have the best care. We have modern high-tech equipment, and the dentistry is computer generated and exact. I thoroughly enjoy helping people receive relief from pain and interacting with patients. Every time someone comes in as a new patient, we have a new friend.”
“I first met Nan when I was preparing to purchase Dr. Essex’s practice,” Dr. Timothy Wieg said. “As a 33-year-old dentist, I’ve since found that Nan has been working in dentistry longer than I’ve been alive.
“If I could pinpoint three qualities in Nan that have led to her success, I would list them as follows: first, she is extremely adaptable to change; second, she has a passion for knowing people as people, not just as clients, and third, she has a never-say-die attitude.”
Fairchild began her career as a dental assistant in 1980, working with Dr. Loy Walker in Chowchilla. After 11 years, she took a job with Dr. Gene Hughes as an oral surgery assistant in Oakhurst. Next, she was hired by Dr. Don Bray as office manager, and continued in this role under Essex, before his retirement earlier this year.
“We’ve had some fascinating and, at times, hilarious conversations over the past year about everything from her being raised as a mountain girl in El Portal, to Nan’s love of firearms, to her deafening talent for whistling,” Wieg continued.
“Most of all, I believe Nan is a shining example of what is possible when one chooses a path, sticks with it, and becomes the best that they can be. For all of these reasons, I consider Nan Fairchild to be an outstanding Woman in Business.”
Fairchild, 65, has two grown children, Jeromie and Jenny, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and another two great grandchildren on the way, both due June 4.
Yosemite Dental Care is located at 49722 Road 426, Suite 104, Oakhurst, (559) 683-4662.
Staff Report
