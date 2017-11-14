Obituary - Michael John Misko

Michael John Misko died Nov. 9, 2017 at the age of 70. He was born Aug. 1, 1947 in Lynwood to Peter and Marjorie.
A Mountain Ara resident since 1976, he worked as an auto body repairman for 25 years, and a carpenter for Roy Bissett for 10. He loved traveling to Baja, and enjoyed big game fishing and hunting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Federation. He was a past member of Sun Mountain Gun Club, the Fresno Gun Club, and a radio controlled flying club.
Mr. Misko was preceded in death by his parents, and by his infant son, Peter.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dorothy; daughter Tracy Wise of Murrieta; sister Sharon Williams and husband Bob of Grass Valley; three grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Per his request, no services are planned.
