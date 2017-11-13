Busy Scouts of Troop 357

Scouts of Troop 357, North Fork, have remained busy. July found the troop spending a week at Camp Chawanakee on the shores of Shaver Lake. At camp, each Scout earned several merit badges while enjoying swimming, boating and other camp activities.
In August, the troop spent a weekend camping near Chiquito Creek where they honed their camping and cooking skills as well as hunted for crawdads. The troop’s normally scheduled September trip was postponed due to fires.
To make up for the postponed trip, two trips were held in October. The first October camping trip to enjoy the fall weather was taken early in the month. Later in October the Scouts spent the weekend visiting Yosemite. Camp was first set up in the Wawona campground Saturday morning after which the troop drove to the Yosemite Valley to take in the sights.
The troop hiked to the top of Vernal Falls before returning to their Wawona campsite. Back at Wawona, the Scouts practiced their cooking and camping skills Saturday evening and Sunday morning prior to breaking camp and spending the afternoon in the Wawona area before returning to North Fork.
At the troop’s weekly meetings, Scouts learn numerous skills. Earlier this year the Scouts worked on the Physical Fitness and Sports Merit Badges. At other meetings they received First Aid/CPR training and became recertified in First Aid/CPR. Over the past few weeks, they have been practicing their cooking skills at the meetings.
Boys age 10 ½ and in the 6th grade or ages 11-17 are eligible to become a Boy Scout.
Details: Scoutmaster Dave Smith, (559) 877-2186.
