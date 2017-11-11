Impressive veteran’s monument unveiled in Coarsegold Saturday

More than 400 people were on hand for the ribbon cutting and unveiling Saturday of an impressive granite monument in Coarsegold, dedicated to all the service men and women past, present and future.
Located on the corner of Highway 41 and Road 415, on land donated by Diane and Richard Boland, the monument features the seals of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
“We’ve got a lot of monuments around, but I think this one is extra special because it represents all branches of the service,” said Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler. “They’ve been working on this a long time and I’m grateful that the Bolands decided to donate this corner.”
With its donation of $15,000 to the Caring Veterans of America, Inc. (CVA), Lithia Nissan of Fresno funded the majority of the project’s costs.
“We’re grateful for Lithia Automotive Group’s help in making this dream a reality,” said CVA Commander Terry Cole. “We feel this monument is a long overdue recognition of the bravery and sacrifices made by Central Valley and Mountain Area veterans and their families.”
Many other businesses, organizations and individuals contributed to the project.
Caring Veterans of America, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing support to military veterans in need and their families, including assistance with Veterans Administration benefits. The organization coordinates with other like minded organizations, government entities and local communities to promote patriotism and humanitarian endeavors.
NOTE: For details, see the Nov. 16 edition of the Sierra Star.
