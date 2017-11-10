Lawson Studios raises funds for those affected by Mountain Area fires

Lawson Studios, local screen printing and design studio, recently presented the Mariposa Community Foundation with a check for $6,416. Lawson Studios designed, produced, and sold hundreds of custom Detwiler shirts and hats to raise funds for victims of the Detwiler fire.
The Lawson team, friends and family which include, Chenise Perry, Kyle Kjobech, Claudia Dysard, Jeff Evans, Susan Hoag, Russell Dysard, Heather Lawson, Dave Lawson, Kim Lawson all played an important role to make this fundraiser a success by donating much of their time to sell shirts in the community, dedicating weekends and evenings to help raise funds. Pioneer Market, Slim’s Koffee Shak, Cool Beans Cafe, and Gene Mickel generously allowed Lawson Studios to set up shop to raise funds at their businesses.
“I continue to be amazed by the love and selflessness of this mountain community. We want to say thank you to each and everyone who purchased a shirt to help us raise these funds.” Kim Lawson, Partner, Lawson Studios.
Lawson Studios has also launched two new fundraisers, one for the Railroad Fire and one for the Mission Fire. A portion of the proceeds from the Railroad Fire shirts will go to the family of Battalion Chief Gary Helming, who lost his life in a car accident traveling home from the Railroad Fire. A portion of the proceeds for the Mission Fire shirts will go to the Yosemite Sequoia RC&D to help with fuel reduction in North Fork as well fire prevention & education.
Heather Lawson, Lawson Studios partner and graphic designer, thoughtfully created each design to represent the area of which the fire affected.
Shirts are available online at LawsonStudios.com or at their Oakhurst location at: 40091 Enterprise Dr. Suite A.
