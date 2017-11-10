Photography in the digital age

The Mariposa County Arts Council will offer F/STOP photography to Mariposa and Madera County residents 55 years of age and older. This free program consists of a series of five free digital photography workshops focused on the artistic elements of photography and is designed to promote creativity, self-expression, and increase comfort with digital technology.
Each workshop includes: lessons on the elements of art, principals of design, composition, and lighting; facilitated discussions; a photographic field expedition/field trip; and guidance on presenting the artwork created in the program.
Anyone with an interest in photography is encouraged to attend. No prior experience with photography is required and iPod cameras are provided for anyone without a digital camera.
Classes will be held in Mariposa and Greeley Hill. The Mariposa classes will be held in the Mariposa Room at Human Services (5362 Lemee Lane) from 2:30 – 4:00 pm on the following dates:
• Workshop 1: Dec. 1, 8, 15 (field trip day), Jan. 15, and 12
• Workshop 2: Feb. 2, 9, 16 (field trip day), 23, and March 2
• Workshop 3: March 9, 16, 22 (field trip day), 30, and April 13
Images from all the workshops will be included in an exhibition at the Arts Council’s Treetop Gallery in late spring 2018.
Information for the workshop in Greeley Hill will be forthcoming.
Registration required.
Details: Arts Council’s website, mariposaartscouncil.org, (209) 966-3155, or phillips@mariposaartscouncil.org.
