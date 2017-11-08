Tis the season for chili

Soroptimist International of The Sierras 1st Annual Gold Country Chili Cook off was held last Saturday at the Coarsegold Community Center. The event was sponsored by Sierra Tel, Mark Wallo Pump Service, Round Table Pizza and Yosemite Mortgage.
There were more than 60 raffle prizes from area businesses, homemade chili from competitors, chili toppings, and dancing with live music provided by the Long Shot Band.
Chili contenders included Back 2 Basics Clothing Store, Oakhurst Healthcare & Wellness, and Len Nielson, along with restaurants Crab Cakes, Wild Fig and Yosemite Gateway.
Len Nielson and family won Best Unique Chili with their Lumberjack Chili. Yosemite Gateway Restaurant took Best Overall and Hottest Chili. Wooden cutting boards with spoon plaques were awarded.
This is one of two annual fundraisers held by Soroptimist International of The Sierras to enable the organization to donate to high school scholarships as well as the Dream Programs including ‘Live Your Dreams’ education grants for women to return to college and ‘Dream It Be It’ Annual Girls Conference.
Other Soroptimist news
Soroptimist International of The Sierras Holiday Boutique & Bake Sale fundraiser will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., this Saturday, Nov. 11, in front of Oakhurst Giftworks at Highway 41 and Road 426.
Soroptimist meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of the month at Crab Cakes Restaurant. Contact President Joelle Leder-Rule for details at SISierras@Soroptimist.net.
