News Briefs - Nov. 9 edition

Trail clean-up and recycling
A public work day along the River Trail is planned for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 11. Heavy duty garbage bags, gloves and the necessary tools will be provided at check-in behind the Sierra Star building, 49165 Road 426 (across the road from Sierra Tel).
A tire and electronic recycling event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day, also behind the Sierra Star building.
Poster contest
The Madera Irrigation District will hold a canal safety poster contest 2017, open to elementary school students (grades kindergarten through sixth) residing in Madera County. Submission deadline Dec. 1. For contest entry form and rules, see www.madera-id.org/canal-safety-poster-contest-2017/.
Details: Andrea Kwock Sandoval, (559) 673-3514, ext. 215.
Check before you Burn
Check Before You Burn runs now through the end of February each year. The Air District issues a daily wood-burning status by county.
Daily burn statuses are available by calling (800) SMOG INFO (766-4463), or by downloading the free iPhone app “Valley Air” from the App Store
Outpouring meal
Preparations are underway for the 9th annual Oakhurst Outpouring to celebrate Christmas and all that makes this community special and unique. The event will be held 4-8 p.m., Dec. 22, in the Oakhurst Community Center.
Free homemade Christmas meals will be served throughout the evening. Along with the meal, there will be a Holiday Talent Show, Santa will arrive with goodies, and Evo Bluestein will offer Contra Dancing. Area businesses, churches and service groups are invited to be showcased, and fresh ideas are appreciated to help make this event special to the community.
Details, donations, to volunteer, or to schedule an audition date/time for the talent show, Charity Challis, (559) 620-2020.
Community Concert
The Oakhurst Community Concert Band will present a free Winter Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., Nov. 19 at Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Hwy 49.
Details: (559) 760-3849, or www.oakhurstband.com.
Thanksgiving dinner
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge will hold a Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 17. Bar opens at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 6. Dinner consists of oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Adults $15, children 9-12 $7.50, and those 8 and under, free.
Reservations by Nov. 15: (559) 683-2717.
Comments