Minarets FFA marketing team No. 3 in nation

The Minarets High School FFA Marketing Plan Team placed third in the nation last week during the organization’s National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The team consisted of senior Ben Bellasario, junior Garret Alford, and graduate Delaney Finnegan who is now attending Chapman University in Orange. The team was coached by Ag Science teacher, Keeley Hall.
There were 33 teams/states in the competition.
The California State Champion Minarets Marketing Team had to develop a comprehensive marketing plan for a product that was specific to the school’s area economic market.
“The team focused its attention and presentation on Hillerman Honey, and they built a marketing plan and campaign to sell the product by targeting markets based on market factors such as demographics, product relativity, and distribution,” Hall said.
“It was such an amazing feeling to have represented the state of California at nationals, and compete in something so much larger than myself,” Alford said. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and having such amazing teammates by my side made the experience so much better. The FFA and especially the Marketing Plan contest has opened so many doors for me, and given me a valuable glimpse into my future as I pursue a degree in Ag Business.”
Upon graduation from Minarets, Alford hopes to attend Cal Poly - San Luis Opispo, UC Davis, or Fresno State.
“After more than a year of hard work, it was so rewarding to receive third place in the nation,” Finnegan said. “This contest taught my team everything from budgeting to public speaking skills and even how to properly interact with industry professionals. It’s opportunities like this that have lead me to achieve a career path in marketing and advertising. I can’t thank my advisor, Keeley Hall, enough for being such an influence in my life and for this contest.”
Minarets FFA, who already owns three National Championships in Parliamentary Procedure (2) and Livestock Judging, is proud to incorporate more Ag Business teams as they will now compete in a more sales focused competition in this year's state finals.
“I could not be more proud of our students and our coach Keeley Hall,” said Minarets High Principal Dr. Daniel Ching. “At Minarets we believe that entrepreneurship and business experience are crucial skills that students must learn to be competitive in today's job market. The fact that our students were recognized as the third ranked marketing team in the nation demonstrates the quality of instruction our teachers provide and the strength of our FFA and Ag Science department.”
