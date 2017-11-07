Reading between the lines

Believing there is power in images and truth in words, that what lies between the lines and what exists outside the frame is just as important, several Yosemite High classes will hold a POP-aganda, which opens 6-8 p.m., Nov. 14.
“If we pause and take on the premise that every picture aims to tell us a pointed story and every story aims to crystalize an exact perspective then we can truly see an image’s intent,” Art teacher Evan Higgins said. “Why did they use that color? Why did they chose those words? Why am I feeling the way I do when I look at this poster or ad? Is the maker aware of my psychology and using it to influence me?”
IB History will use this lens to examine propaganda art before and during WWII. They will analyze how it was implemented as a tool to affect the ideology of citizens and empower governments of Italy (propaganda was invented there by Mussolini), Japan, and Germany. Throughout history, propaganda has proven to be a profoundly effective tool to influence society and IB History students will dissect and demonstrate how it has been done.
YHS Arts Department will use the elements and principles of art to see outside the frame and read between the lines. Students will be asked to look more deeply at today’s advertisements, to examine how these ads reflect what is important to us as a society, and what it says about needs and desires. As students begin to understand the way that advertisements use the tools of art to persuade the consumer, they will be asked to use those devices as a foundation to turn those messages on their head.
IB Biology will use the poster - a medium that has long been a favorite of the propaganda artists and ad persons - to present facts about the effects that drug abuse has on the human body.
IB English students will examine existing propagandic texts and use them to explore the language of propaganda through the process of creating an illustrated found poem - an essential exploration of meaning, context, and the power of words.
Snacks will be served and the public is invited to attend this event.
YHS Correspondent
