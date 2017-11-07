“Spinning Cousins” on Steve Harvey Show tommorrow

Alli and AJ Ruiz of Coarsegold, and their two cousins, Jostin and Jaycee Barber of Santa Cruz, will appear on the Steve Harvey Show at 3 p.m. Wednesday on KMPH Fox 26, demonstrating their talents in spinning pizza dough.
Alli and AJ are the children of Anthony and Tricia (Parks) Ruiz, and Jostin and Jaycee are the children of Tracy (Parks) and John Barber.
The history of the “Spinning Cousins” started when their grandparents, parents, and older cousin began spinning pizzas while owing and operating Pizza Factories.
Tracy’s business partner Kelly Kissee, both from Oakhurst, now live in Santa Cruz, where they moved to open their own Italian restaurant 14 years ago -. “Kianti’s Pizza and Pasta Bar.”
With Kelly’s love for the restaurant business, Tracy’s love for theater and her nephew Justin’s love for spinning pizza, it was decided that “Kiantis” had to do pizza dance shows every weekend, which they still do to this day.
Justin competed in Las Vegas at Pizza Expo for several years, winning national and world champion pizza spinner titles. For the past 13 years, he has moved on to own and operate his own catering business with pizza shows, called “Sleight of Hand” pizza.
The excitement of the pizza shows has trickled down to younger cousins.
Word of the “Spinning Cousins,” skills got to the producers of the Steve Harvey Show, where they will demonstrate their “Spinning Cousin” skills ... the kids have taken the show to a whole new level, singing, dancing, and spinning pizzas at Kianti’s, along with their extended cousins from the Kissee side of the business, Kyler and Koby.
Staff Report
