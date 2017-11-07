Local

Coarsegold teen booked for felony DUI

November 07, 2017 9:22 AM

A Nov. 6 accident in Oakhurst resulted in minor injuries and the arrest of a 17-year-old for felony DUI.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at about 9:08 p.m., a Toyota pickup driven by a 17-year-old Coarsegold male was traveling west on Road 426, west of Road 427. A Ford Escape, driven by Ruben Ramirez, 37, of Oakhurst, was traveling east on Road 426 towards Road 427, when the driver of the pickup allowed his vehicle to travel into the eastbound lane and side swipe the vehicle driven by Ramirez.

This caused the Ford Escape to skid into the westbound lane of Road 426, where it came to rest blocking the lane. The pickup traveled into a parking lot just south of the collision site, where it came to rest.

Ramirez sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Agnes Medical Center. His passenger, a 40-year-old male, also of Oakhurst, was uninjured.

Officers determined the 17-year-old was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, transported to Madera County Juvenile Detention Facility and booked for felony DUI.

