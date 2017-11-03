High Sierra Ranger District prescribed fire program update

The Sierra National Forest, High Sierra Ranger District, is preparing for fall and winter pile burning program, and could begin burning as early as Nov. 4, depending on the weather.
Starting in the higher elevations, and as the winter progresses, burning will commence to lower elevations until weather interrupts the project or the project is completed.
The objectives will be to reduce fuel from recent tree morality treatments, and hazard removal projects within high use recreation areas, such as campgrounds, making them safer and usable in the next summer season.
These pile burning projects are dispersed throughout the ranger district, many located at higher elevations, with some near populated areas, and may result in a temporary reduction in air quality affecting nearby communities.
The project objectives are to remove fuels created during timber harvest, reforestation, and fuels reduction. Removal of these fuels provides a benefit by reducing the potential of extreme wildfire, enriching wildlife habitat and watershed, and adding a greater safety zone around communities and private property.
Details: District Fuels Specialist Adam Hernandez, (559) 855-5355, ext. 3354 at the High Sierra Ranger District office in Prather, email ahernandez@fs.fed.us.
