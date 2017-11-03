Deputy Sheriff’s Association endorses Sally Moreno for Madera County District Attorney

The Madera County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced its endorsement of Fresno district attorney prosecutor Sally Orme Moreno for Madera County District Attorney.
Moreno is running against incumbent District Attorney David Linn in the June, 2018, primary election.
The association is made up of 90 members, composed of deputies, sergeants, and district attorney investigators.
“I’m honored to have the support of our hardworking deputies and investigators,” Moreno said in a prepared statement. “They work day-in, day-out to protect our county and know what is needed in the DA’s office to keep our county safe.”
“We are proud to support Sally Moreno for district attorney,” association President Michael Motz said. “She has extensive experience prosecuting some of the worst criminals in Madera County, and she’s a proven team player who will work with law enforcement and won’t rest until justice is served for victims.”
Motz said the vote to endorse Moreno was unanimous by the nine-member board of directors of the association with input from some of the association members.
“It’s time for a mindset change at the top of the DA’s office,” Moreno said. “The No. 1 priority of the district attorney should be putting victims first. Instead, we’re playing politics with pleas and violent felons,” Moreno said. “As your district attorney, I will be the champion for victims.”
“I enjoy working with the county sheriff deputies,” Linn stated after becoming aware of the endorsement. “They have a difficult job to do and I respect each of their contributions to the criminal justice system. I’m grateful to have the support from the men and women I work with every day, the Madera County Prosecutors Association. I’m a fiercely independent-minded district attorney and will continue to seek justice and keep the citizens of Madera County safe from criminals. I answer only to the citizens of Madera County.”
