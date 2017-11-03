Burton honored with Industry Leadership Award

At the recent 2017 California Communication Associations Annual Meeting held in Lake Tahoe, Sierra Tel employee, Linda Burton, was awarded the prestigious Industry Leadership Award. This award is given to individuals who have a history of leadership in the telecommunications industry and who have made outstanding contributions at the local, state and national levels.
Burton is the regulatory manager for Sierra Telephone and has been with the company for over 40 years. During her career there, she has worked as a customer service representative, tariff specialist and regulatory supervisor.
In her current position as regulatory manager, one of Burton’s primary duties is to oversee legislative, state and federal regulatory compliance requirements.
Her passion is not only the company she works for but the industry as a whole. Her tireless and innovative efforts on behalf of the rural telecom providers have been recognized by different trade organizations throughout her distinguished career.
One such passion has been to advocate at every level for the safety of rural customers.
For more than 20 years, Burton has been the 9-1-1 coordinator for Sierra Telephone, and she has been instrumental in leading the company and two public safety answering points in our area in the establishment of Enhanced 9-1-1.
Burton has been active at all levels for many years, and frequently testifies in Washington D.C. to advocate for our rural areas. She was appointed as the California Coordinator for NTCA (the rural broadband association), and has developed strong relationships with members of Congress with whom she lobbies state telecom issues impacting small companies and rural customers.
Jeff Busto, vice president operations, who has worked with Burton over these last 40 years, said “Linda has been an outstanding employee and is very deserving of this award. Sierra Tel could not be prouder of Linda’s accomplishments and contributions to this company and the industry.”
Sierra Tel
