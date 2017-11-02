Rain on the way

With rain forecast throughout Friday and Saturday, PG&E reminds customers that they should be ready if weather conditions cause outages in their area.
PG&E meteorologists are not predicting a significant storm event, but wet weather is forecast at times Friday into early next week with snow levels lowering to 5,000 to 6,000 feet.
These wet and windy conditions might cause trees, limbs and other debris to fall into power lines, damage equipment and interrupt electric service. PG&E reminds customers to keep a safe distance from PG&E crews responding to outages in their neighborhoods. Public safety is the top priority.
If you have a generator, inform PG&E and do not use it unless it is installed safely and properly. If it is not, you risk damaging your property and endangering yourself and PG&E line workers who may be working on nearby power lines. Information on the safe installation of generators can be found at www.pge.com/generator.
PG&E reminds customers to stay safe, and to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power lines, keep yourself and others away from it and call 911 and PG&E at (800) 743-5002.
Meteorologists forecast more atmospheric river storm events this winter compared to the long-term average. And so, precipitation is forecast to be slightly above normal in the northern section and about normal in the southern portion, with December possibly being the wettest month of the winter.
