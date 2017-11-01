The Fresno California Area Team hopes to contribute more than 26,600 shoebox gifts for needy children.
Shoeboxes of hope

This month, several locations in the multi-county Fresno California Area Team will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child, joining nearly 5,000 U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

In Oakhurst, the drop-off site is Evangelical Free Church (50443 School Road).

During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13 – 20, Oakhurst residents can transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

Drop off times in Oakhurst are: 3 - 6 p.m., Nov. 13-17; 1 - 3 p.m., Nov. 18; noon - 3:30 p.m., Nov. 19; and 3 -6 p.m., Nov. 20.

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” said Regional Director Nathan Bates. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”

This year, the Fresno California Area Team hopes to contribute more than 26,600 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

