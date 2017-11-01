Local

Yosemite National Park to close Glacier Point Road and Tioga Road

November 01, 2017 12:23 PM

Yosemite National Park will close the Glacier Point Road and Tioga Road to all vehicular traffic at 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2017 due to incoming winter storms. This closure will remain in effect through the weekend and road conditions will be assessed on Monday, November 6, 2017.

No overnight parking is permitted on either roadway.

Tioga Road typically closes each fall and remains closed throughout the winter months. The road reopens when weather and road conditions permit in the spring. Yosemite National Park is open year-round with snow removal on all other roads within the park.

All roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to hazardous driving conditions. All motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive, while driving in the park during the winter months.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, (209) 372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.

