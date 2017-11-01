Camarena Health welcomes another provider to Oakhurst

Dr. Janae Barker, a Board Certified General Pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, cares for children in the Oakhurst Camarena Health Center.
She received her medical degree at Touro University, where she was awarded the National Health Service Corps Scholarship, was named as a Pediatric Distinguished Student, and was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi Honors Society.
Barker has a particular interest in underserved and rural medicine, as well as advocating for children. She has been in practice for four years, and her initial training was at UCSF - Fresno/Valley Children’s Hospital.
During her training, she received multiple accolades, including a Resident Award for Excellence in Teaching. She then completed a Chief Residency at Valley Children’s Pediatric Residency Program, affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine, where she served as a Junior Faculty Member and Pediatric Hospitalist. She currently sits on the Fresno Madera Medical Society’s Board of Governors.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters.
Camarena Health
