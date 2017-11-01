News Briefs - Nov. 2 edition

Daylight Savings Time
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed this Saturday.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold at book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 4. Hardcovers $1 and up; children’s books and paperbacks, 50 cents and up.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
The Oakhurst Elks Lodge #2724 will hold its annual Veterans Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser, Nov. 10 at the lodge. No host cocktails at 4:30 p.m., with dinner of all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad and garlic bread served at 6. There will be music and dancing.
Veterans eat free; adults $12; children 9-12, $6, and those 8 and under, free.
Reserve your spot by Nov. 8 by calling (559) 683-2717.
Christmas Boutique
The 16th Annual Christ Church Anglican Christmas Boutique will be held 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 18, in the church’s new location - Oakhurst Masonic Lodge on Highway 49 next to the CHP.
Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., $8 prepaid and $10 at the door.
Free admission to the boutique, which will offer holiday linens, quilted and needlework crafts, Christmas decorations, food gifts, and artisan wooden handcrafts.
Proceeds shared with area organizations to help meet the needs of the community.
Luncheon tickets, Peggy (559) 683-4195, or Diane (559) 877-6401.
Awards for women
The Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women is now accepting applications for the 2017 awards from Soroptimist International of the Sierras.
For eligibility requirements and application, see soroptimist.com.
Completed applications, along with two reference forms, must be received by Nov. 15.
Oakhurst Democratic Club
Tony Krizan will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club, Nov. 4, at the Best Western in Oakhurst.
Sierra Star columnist, adventurer, author, and photographer with 30 years experience hiking the Sierra Nevada, Krizan will present “Lost Over the Sierra,” with visual highlights from four separate expeditions into remote regions of Kings Canyon National Park searching for five missing P-40 Tomahawk fighter planes that disappeared in a World War II training exercise.
His three well-received books on hiking, including “Mountain Secrets Revealed,” and “Discover Yosemite’s Forgotten Trails” will be made available following the meeting.
An all you can eat hot breakfast buffet for $8 will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the meeting and program starting at 9:30.
The general public is cordially invited regardless of party affiliation. Local history enthusiasts are particularly encouraged to attend.
Holiday Boutique & Bake Sale
Soroptimist International of the Sierras will hold a Holiday Boutique & Bake Sale, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 11, in front of Oakhurst Giftworks (corner of Highway 41 and Road 426).
Details: SISierras@Soroptimist.net.
Recycling
A tire and electronic recycling event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 11, behind the Sierra Star building.
Audubon field trip
The Yosemite Audubon Field trip to Merced National Wildlife Refuge will take place Nov. 10. Meet at the Mariposa fairgrounds parking lot on Highway 49 at 7:30 a.m., possible stops along Sandy Mush along the way. Bring lunch or snacks, water, binoculars and radios if you have them.
