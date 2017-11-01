Gas tax jumps 12 cents Nov. 1

Miles and miles of roadways in California will get repaired, thanks to all Californian’s paying 12 cents a gallon more and 16 cents more for diesel in state gas tax starting Nov. 1, making the state the second highest in the nation behind Pennsylvania. This tax translates into an estimated $52 billion increase in revenue over the next 10 years.
This review will go towards repairing California’s crumbled roads. Driving on broken roads has already cost Californians money. In 2014, the Board of Equalization reduced the gas tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, slowing road work progress.
“On average, each Californian spends over $760 a year in road damage repairs,” Transportation California Executive Director Roger Dickinson said.
Other tax increases include a new annual fee based on a car’s worth starting Jan. 1, 2018, and in 2020, there will be a $100 annual fee on electric cars.
In Caltrans District 6, which includes Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties, nearly $422 million in road work is planned in 2017-18 on state highways, including 41 and 99. A stretch of Highway 99 from downtown Fresno to a mile north of the San Joaquin River in Madera County will be repaired and resurfaced. Freeway work is scheduled to begin next summer and be finished in the winter of 2018. One of the goals is to have 98% of the state highway pavements work done by the end of 2027.
Staff Report
